A new milestone! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie, turned 1 year old on Wednesday, May 6, and in honor of the little guy’s birthday, his parents shared a new video on Instagram of their sweet baby boy.

In the video, which appeared to be filmed bu his dad, Meghan can be seen reaching Archie Duck! Rabbit! as he giggles along. Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, filmed the video for Save With Stories in support of Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

For Archie’s birthday, Harry and Meghan planned an awesome party for him. Since they wanted everything to be special, the couple went “all-out” on the decor, an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly on Thursday, April 30. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a lot of balloons, animal-themed cupcakes and a birthday cake shaped like the number one for their little bundle of joy.

The pair even “organized FaceTime calls with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and [Meghan’s mother] Doria [Ragland]” so their son could see his family amid the coronavirus pandemic. After all, Harry and Meghan aren’t taking any chances when it comes to Archie’s health. That’s why he’s been staying indoors while they do their volunteer work around the neighborhood.

However, life in L.A. has made Meghan start thinking about baby No. 2. “Now that they’ve begun to settle into their new life, the couple have started thinking about having another child,” the insider revealed. “Meghan recently joked to friends that she’d love to surprise Archie with a new ‘pint-size’ buddy.” Can you imagine? Archie would be so thrilled!

“Another baby is almost definitely in the cards — sooner rather than later,” the source added. “It wouldn’t be surprising if Meghan becomes pregnant before the end of the year.”

We wouldn’t be mad if Harry and Meghan decided to expand their family. They’re already doing an amazing job with Archie!