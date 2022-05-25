Anna Duggar has been seen for the first time since her husband Josh Duggar’s sentencing after his child pornography trial. The South Florida native, 34, was spotted leaving the courthouse following Josh’s sentencing hearing on May 25, when he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after being found guilty of one charge of receiving child pornography and one charge of possessing child pornography.

The mother of seven rushed past reporters as she exited the building shortly after Josh’s prison sentence was revealed. Anna – who donned a face mask – tried to keep a low profile as she ignored questions from the press.

In another video shared on Twitter, Anna was seen quickly walking and dodging photographers in the parking lot as she tried to make her way to her car.

In addition to his prison sentence, Josh will have to serve 20 years of probation when he’s released. According to The Sun, he isn’t allowed unsupervised visitation with kids. The former reality star also won’t be allowed to have a computer and won’t be able to view adult pornography.

“We’re grateful the judge dismissed Count 2 and rejected the Government’s request for a 240-month sentence,” Josh’s attorney Travis Story tells In Touch of his 151-month sentence. “We look forward to continuing the fight on appeal.”

Since getting married in September 2008, the pair have stood by each other’s sides, even in the wake of Josh’s cheating scandal in 2015 and amid his child pornography trial and guilty verdict in December 2021.

A source told In Touch exclusively in May 2022 that Anna “doesn’t consider divorce” from Josh “an option” as he awaits his prison sentence.

“Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being,” the insider adds, after clarifying that Anna “has thought about” a legal separation from Josh, 34: “How could she not?”

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Although divorce is unheard of in the Duggar family, Josh‘s cousin Amy Duggar King previously gave Anna her blessing to separate from her cousin legally, telling Anna that there is “no shame” in divorcing her husband considering the charges he faced.

The conservative Christian couple first met in 2006 at a homeschooling convention and began dating the following year. Josh proposed to Anna in June 2008 and three months later, the couple exchanged vows in Florida. Together, they share seven children: Mackynzie Renée (born October 2009), Michael James (born June 2011), Marcus Anthony (born June 2013), Meredith Grace (born July 2015), Mason Garrett (born September 2017), Maryella Hope (born November 2019) and Madyson Lily (born in October 2021).

Anna #Duggar leaving the federal courthouse after her husband, #JoshDuggar, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for child pornography charges. pic.twitter.com/ctj5D2GHVq — Lydia Fielder (@4029Lydia) May 25, 2022

Things got rocky for the couple in May 2015, when In Touch reported that Josh had been accused of molesting five underage girls between 2002 and 2003, when he was a teenager. Several of the victims were his sisters. As more details about the case emerged, TLC canceled the Duggar family’s reality show Counting On.

Josh’s child pornography trial began on November 30, 2021. At the time, Anna stood by his side in appearances as they entered and exited the federal courthouse. Six days later, the now-disgraced reality star was found guilty.

In March, In Touch confirmed that Josh’s sentencing had been delayed for two months following his request in order to “pursue additional information and documentation,” noting that that it became “more difficult” for Josh to “[schedule] meetings” with his defense attorney due to “certain reasonable COVID-19 precautions understandably instituted at the jail.”