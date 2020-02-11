Mom of six Anna Duggar received some serious backlash from fans on Instagram after she shared a new family photo. On Saturday, February 8, the occasional Counting On star posted a picture that showed her three girls. In the shot, oldest daughter Mackynzie had one arm around toddle Meredith. In her other arm, she held baby Maryella.

Many fans thought the photo was cute, focusing on the fact that 10-year-old Kynzie was cradling the family’s newest addition close. “Mackynzie is a pro at baby holding! So cute,” commented one fan with a heart. “Mackynzie is a little momma,” added another. However, it wasn’t all positive attention. One fan seemed to take issue with the fact that the oldest daughter seemed to be responsible for the youngest. “Oh god!!! Starting them young!!! Take care of your own baby!!!” they wrote.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Though Anna, 31, didn’t respond, others did. “I loved babies at that age. I loved babysitting. She’s holding [her] own sister. Come on, are you serious even putting this? Wow!!!” another fan wrote, adding eye roll emojis. “I was baby crazy at that age, and my girl cousins and I would fight over who got the baby,” added a second. “No one ever had to force a baby on me.”

The TLC alum did step in to set the record straight on another account, however. The photo of her three girls was just one of many from an album showing her kids playing “Nerf-gun wars” and building things out of legos. While Mackynzie, Meredith and Maryella looked all dressed up and posed for a pretty picture, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the boys seemed to be the only ones engaged in the games. “Did the girls get to play too?” one asked.

When Anna spoke up, she revealed that the answer was a resounding, “Yes!” According to her, there were no pictures because that particular battle had taken place the day before. Though their mom didn’t snap any photos to share with fans, the Duggar granddaughters aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty, too. “My girls played in the Nerf wars yesterday,” she explained to fans. “They are super competitive and have a good aim — so l👀k out!!! 🎯 🔫”