Home, sweet home. Anna Duggar (née Keller) proudly revealed the renovations done by her husband, Josh Duggar, inside their Arkansas-based abode in a new photo with their youngest daughter, 14-month-old Maryella.

“Homeschool [check emoji]. Playtime outside [check emoji]. Watch some @JoannaGaines on @discoveryplus [check emoji],” the mom of six, 32, captioned a portrait showing off their rustic interior design. Fans quickly took notice of their television set-up and asked the TLC personality for details.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

“Curious if your TV goes inside the fireplace? If so where is this from!” one person wrote in the comments, to which she replied, “TV is on a lift that slides up and down.”

When another voiced how much they admire her home, the Counting On alum gave her husband, 32, a shout-out for the work he put into it. “We wanted to keep the TV out of the way, so Josh converted an old fireplace into a TV stand!” Anna wrote.

Other fans were surprised to see a large screen in the couple’s living room, considering his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have been vocal about why they don’t keep a TV in their house.

“Communications dropped off, we weren’t talking as much and we couldn’t believe the content on TV we didn’t think was appropriate. This is detrimental to our marriage,” Jim Bob told the Huffington Post in 2011. “We prayed about it and felt we had to pull it out of our house, which we did. And I would say that is one of the best things we have done for our family.”

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram (2)

It appears the Duggar kids can decide if they want to keep a TV amongst their own respective families. Anna previously treated fans to a mini tour of her home to unveil her Christmas decorations after she, her husband and their six children seemingly moved into a warehouse owned by the Duggar family.

“Not only have we been decorating for Christmas, but Joshua also hung these little baskets for getting our piano section more organized and then, look at this letterboard wall art thing. I love it!” she gushed about their festive place via Instagram Stories. “And now Joshua is getting coffee because he’s had a long day. Thank you, sweetheart! So excited. This really is the best time of year.”