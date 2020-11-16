Getting into the holiday spirit! Former Counting On star Anna Duggar showed off the Christmas decorations in her home after she, husband Josh Duggar, and their six children seemingly moved into a warehouse owned by the Duggar family.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! [snowflake emoji] [snowman emoji],” Anna, 32, captioned a timelapse video of her family decorating their Christmas tree together. “We had a fun #familyday working on getting some of our holiday decor unboxed and we started setting things up early this year! [Christmas tree emoji] [pink bow emoji].”

The family of eight — Josh and Anna share 11-year-old daughter Mackynzie, 9-year-old son Michael, 7-year-old son Marcus, 5-year-old daughter Meredith, 3-year-old son Mason and 11-month-old daughter Mayrella — came together to finish their tree and to add decor around their family room area. Once they were done, Anna took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 14, to give fans a mini-tour of their living space while showing off their hard work.

“We just got out Christmas tree set up. Such a fun time of year, and it’s cold and rainy here so it just felt like a good day to set up the Christmas tree,” Anna told fans in a selfie video. “Maryella and Mason are still taking a nap and so it’s given us a little extra time for the older ones to work on crafts and I also wanted to show you something that Josh and I have been working on. So not only have we been decorating for Christmas, but Joshua also hung these little baskets for getting our piano section more organized and then look at this letterboard wall art thing. I love it! And now Joshua is getting coffee because he’s had a long day. Thank you, sweetheart! So excited. This really is the best time of year.”

Anna seemed to be feeling the Christmas cheer just two months after The Sun reported her family moved into a warehouse building owned by Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar. Anna and Josh, 32, appear to have been living in the makeshift home since at least August 2019, two months after they sold the farmhouse they lived in since 2015.

The interior shots of Anna’s home from her Instagram Story matched up to a scene that was filmed inside of the warehouse that aired on season 9, episode 5 of the Duggar family’s TLC series, Counting On, titled “The Abbie Gown.” The older Duggar kids set up a pop-up bridal shop for John David Duggar‘s wife, Abbie Grace Burnett, inside of the warehouse — which also doubles as the Duggar family’s guesthouse.

