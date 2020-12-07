Touchdown! Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and her family enjoyed watching the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Missouri Tigers over the weekend, but not in the way fans expected.

The TLC personality, 23, and her loved ones tuned into the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision [NCAA] game via a computer instead of a television, seemingly confirming they still don’t use a TV.

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Forsyth/Instagram

In the photo she shared on December 5, the Duggar brood was gathered around a Mac computer screen placed on their countertop in the kitchen. “Saturday football! Gooo Razorbacks!” Joy-Anna captioned the snap. Some social media users found it peculiar the group has no qualms with making money on TV, yet still don’t use one in their day to day lives.

Jim Bob Duggar, who appeared to be present for the sport-watching event, previously shared his thoughts on the matter in a candid interview with Huffington Post in 2011. The reality TV star said he was originally not opposed to unwinding with a good show, but his point of view changed over time.

“I grew up watching TV, but when [Michelle Duggar and I] got married, a doctor friend of ours encouraged us not to have a pet or a TV the first year of marriage. So, we did that. For the first year we lived on love,” Jim Bob, 55, told the outlet. “And after that someone gave us a TV and for the first three weeks, we were both glued to it.”

Courtesy of The Duggar Family/Instagram

The family patriarch said it had an impact on his relationship with Michelle, 54, which he didn’t think would be beneficial for either of them in the long run. “Communications dropped off, we weren’t talking as much and we couldn’t believe the content on TV we didn’t think was appropriate. This is detrimental to our marriage,” he explained about what made them ditch their television set. “We prayed about it and felt we had to pull it out of our house, which we did. And I would say that is one of the best things we have done for our family.”

Although they may still not watch television in the conventional way, the squad has been appearing on our small screens for quite some time. 19 Kids and Counting premiered in September 2008 and now many of the family members appear on the TLC spinoff Counting On — aside from Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, that is.

To each their own!