Former 19 Kids and Counting star Anna Duggar has rarely made any statements about her husband, Josh Duggar, amid his child pornography trial and prison sentencing. However, what she has said — in the form of cryptic messages and direct quotes — have made it clear that she’s standing by her man.

Anna was right by the disgraced TLC alum’s side as they arrived at the courthouse for Josh’s many trial hearings. Not only that, but Anna even penned a letter to the judge, pleading to give her husband, whom she wed in September 2008, a “fair sentence” rather than a long-term one.

“He is a kind, loving, supportive, and caring father and husband — his primary focus in life,” Anna wrote. “I ask that you consider reuniting us as a family again soon.”

In April 2021, Josh was arrested for possessing and receiving child pornography, to which he pleaded not guilty. That December, the Arkansas native was found guilty of one count of receiving and one count of possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to serve approximately 12.5 years behind bars. During his May 2022 sentencing hearing, however, one count was dropped in Josh’s favor, and his sentence was updated to August 12, 2032, which is slightly more than 10 years, In Touch confirmed in July 2022.

Josh is currently serving time at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas.

While his and Anna’s seven children — Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson — currently reside in Arkansas, a source exclusively told In Touch that she is considering moving to Texas so that their kids can be closer to Josh.

Apart from their family situation, Anna also made it a point to keep a low profile after her husband’s sentencing, even deleting her Instagram account toward the end of 2022.

“Anna wants nothing more than to check out and forget everything about this nightmare that Josh has brought upon her and her children,” a separate source exclusively explained to In Touch in October 2022. “She just wants to move on. That’s one of the reasons she’s not on social media anymore. It stresses her out.”

Although fans haven’t heard a peep from Anna in a while, she has publicly commented on Josh and his trial a handful of times.

Scroll through the gallery to read everything Anna has said about Josh.