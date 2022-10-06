Anna Duggar is ready to put the past behind her as husband Josh Duggar continues to serve his 12.5-year prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas.

“Anna wants nothing more than to check out and forget everything about this nightmare that Josh has brought upon her and her children,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. “She just wants to move on. That’s one of the reasons she’s not on social media anymore. It stresses her out.” Fans first noticed Anna’s Instagram page appeared to be taken down on October 1.

The insider also notes that the “added emotional strain” of her husband’s attorneys appealing his case is “something Anna doesn’t want to deal with.”

“Of course, she prayed that Josh was wrongly convicted, that he had changed his ways and was innocent, but he was found guilty, sentenced and she accepted it,” the source says. “That was a nightmare for her. It’s been very difficult for her and while the appeals may be necessary, for her, it just feels like it’s dragging this nightmare on.”

News Licensing/MEGA

Josh was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography by an Arkansas jury in December 2021 (the latter charge was dropped at the former TLC star’s May 25, 2022, sentencing). Though he was originally sentenced to serve nearly 13 years behind bars, according to the Bureau of Prisons, Josh’s release date is scheduled for August 12, 2032 – meaning he’ll spend a little more than 10 years in prison, In Touch exclusively learned in June 2022.

Most recently, the former car salesman was seen looking unrecognizable in a rare prison photo obtained by the Daily Mail earlier in October 2022.

Though Josh and Anna, both 34, are still married, the 19 Kids and Counting alum is not allowed conjugal visits with his wife while serving his prison sentence. The only physical contact they will be allowed to have is “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste)” at the start and end of any of their visits, which is limited to only four hours per month.

Josh and Anna wed on September 26, 2008, and share seven children together: Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Madyson, Michael, Mason and Meredith. According to court docs obtained by In Touch in June, Josh cannot have “unsupervised contact with minors,” meaning he cannot see his own children if they are under 18 after his release from prison.

Despite the disgraced reality TV personality having to serve more than a decade in prison, another source previously told In Touch that Anna “is not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man,” even though “there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna,” adding, “There’s a lot of sympathy for her.”

Reps for Anna and Josh Duggar did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.