Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s husband, Eldridge Toney, said he will always “love” the late reality star following her death from stage 4 adrenal cancer.

“She was the one I was supposed to grow old with,” Eldridge told People. “She was my one true love. She was that for me. I will never stop loving her. There will never be another Anna.”

Anna was 29 when she died on December 9. She was surrounded by her family when she passed. Eldridge said he was holding his wife’s hand when she took her final breath.

“The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes,” he shared. “Her dying wish was for her [daughters] to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls.”

Anna shares her daughter Kylee, born in 2015, with ex-husband, Michael Cardwell. She also has a daughter Kaitlyn, born in 2012, from another previous relationship. Following Anna’s death, Kaitlyn is currently in June “Mama June” Shannon’s custody, while Kylee is with her father.

The TLC star started dating Eldridge in June 2017. They tied the knot in March after her cancer diagnosis two months earlier. Their marriage was not made public until after Anna’s death.

“We didn’t get married because she had cancer,” Eldridge clarified. “We just sped up the process because it was always something we planned to do.” He also admitted that “it’s going to be very lonely” without Anna. “It’s getting harder,” he added.

Mama June, 44, confirmed the news of Anna’s passing on December 10.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” she wrote on Instagram. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12pm. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

Anna was laid to rest on December 13. Fans were invited to attend her wake in Georgia to help honor her memory. Her final days were also filmed for the family’s reality show, Mama June: Family in Crisis. “That’s what she wanted,” Anna’s family confirmed. Her funeral will not be included in the footage.