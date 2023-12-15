Mama June, Honey Boo Boo and More Seen Mourning at Anna Cardwell’s Funeral in Photos

“Mama June” Shannon, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and more relatives and friends said their goodbyes at the funeral of the TLC star’s oldest daughter, Anna Cardwell, who died on December 9 after a 10-month battle with cancer.

The service was held at Williams-White Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia on Wednesday, December 13, where about 70 people gathered to celebrate Anna’s life after her passing at age 29.

Photos showed Alana was supported by her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, while June greeted funeral-goers in a floral dress. After the service, many were seen hugging and ​openly weeping outside of the funeral home, after what must have been a very moving celebration of life.

Scroll down to see photos from Anna’s funeral.