June “Mama June” Shannon’s late daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell‘s final days were filmed for their family’s reality show.

During Anna’s funeral on Wednesday, December 13, the former reality star’s loved ones told People that “she wanted” her last few days to be filmed. She reportedly considered the show’s crew as her “friends and family,” while many of them attended the service.

However, the funeral was not filmed and won’t be included on the upcoming season of WE tv’s Mama June: Family in Crisis.

Fans got to know Anna and her family during her appearances on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

While Anna stepped out of the spotlight amid her estrangement from June, 44, fans learned about her health problems in March when she announced she had adrenal carcinoma. The form of cancer “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

Anna – who was the mother to daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee – reconnected with June and mended their relationship before she died at the age of 29 on December 9.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” June wrote via Instagram on December 10. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

One day after June confirmed Anna’s death, the mother of four clapped back at fans who criticized how she was grieving the loss.

“Let me answer some of y’all stupid a– people I can’t tell you how many times I broke down even before Anna passed away,” June wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post on Monday, December 11. “During this process, there’s something as simple as riding down the road and somebody saying something that will tear me up.”

Mega Agency

She then explained that she was doing her best to hold her composure for Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8. “You also have to think that one of her children are staying with me and another one of her children lost her mother on their birthday which is super sad [sic],”June continued. “I am grieving but I wouldn’t want us sitting around crying 24 seven either, having to be strong like ass because my body hurts [sic].”

June concluded the post by noting that she and her family were having a difficult time processing Anna’s death. “My mental emotional s—t is all out of whack,” she stated. “For the people who are all about negativity, don’t give them any of your energy and those people will rot in hell because they can’t say how they would act. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had a face of my whole entire life.”