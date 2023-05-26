Anna’s girls! Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is the proud mom to daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee. Keep scrolling to meet Anna’s daughters, learn about their fathers and more.

Does Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Have Daughters?

June “Mama June” Shannon’s eldest daughter – who is currently battling stage 4 cancer – is the mother to two children.

She welcomed her eldest daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, in 2012.

Anna later became a mother of two when she gave birth to her second child, daughter Kylee Madison, in 2015.

Who Does Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Share Her Daughters With?

She shares Kaitlyn with ex Caleb Clark, while Anna shares Kylee with her estranged husband, Michael Cardwell.

Michael and Anna tied the knot in May 2014, but separated in April 2017. The former TV personality announced their split in a statement posted to Facebook.

“For those who hasn’t [sic] seen mine and Michael status we are separated it’s just a lot on both of us and have a lot to thinking about but this is only temporary right now but I love him and always will no matter where this goes so people I ask don’t be blowing up my inbox [please] and thank [you],” she wrote at the time.

Anna has been in a relationship with Eldridge Toney since June 2017, though they don’t share kids together.

Is Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Close With Her Daughters?

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has close bonds with both of her daughters.

On May 23, Anna took to Instagram to share that Kaitlyn graduated elementary school.

“I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader,” the proud mom alongside a series of photos of her daughter’s graduation ceremony. “Give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out.”

Courtesy of Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Does Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Want More Kids?

In June 2021, Anna told The Sun that she hopes to have children with Eldridge.

“We are trying to have a third child, and it’s been difficult. I’ve gone through four miscarriages and a D&C,” she said at the time, “It’s been a long bumpy road for us trying to have baby number three.”

Anna continued, “The last miscarriage was two days before Christmas, and I had to get a D&C done. It felt like I was giving birth, it was the worst pain of my life. It’s a really painful process, so I’m like you know, let’s give it one more try.”