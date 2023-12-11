June “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell tragically died on December 9, 2023, following her battle with cancer. Many fans knew the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was previously married to Michael Cardwell, but did she ever tie the knot with boyfriend Eldridge Toney?

When Did Anna Cardwell and Eldridge Toney Start Dating?

Anna and Eldridge began dating in 2017, according to her Facebook page.

Was Anna Cardwell Married to Eldridge Toney?

Anna’s opinions on marrying Eldridge seemed to have changed over the years. In 2021, she told The U.S. Sun that she wasn’t in a rush to get married after her first marriage to Michael failed.

“I always tell him marriage is just a piece of paper saying, ‘Hey you’re married.’ I told myself if we make it past four years, then we can talk more about it,” she told the publication, noting that she and Eldridge had promise rings made.

However, In Touch confirmed that Anna and Eldridge got married on March 4, 2023, nine months before her death. The wedding took place in Wilkinson County, Georgia, according to their marriage certificate. A camera crew reportedly filmed the nuptials for Mama June’s show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, according to TMZ.

As the publication noted, Anna wanted to have her wedding ceremony while she was still well enough to do so. She was undergoing chemotherapy at the time of the celebration.

Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Though Anna and Eldridge did not have any children together, they were trying to expand their family before her diagnosis. She told The Sun that she experienced four miscarriages and a D&C, calling their fertility journey a “long, bumpy road.”

“I don’t make enough progesterone. I don’t have enough in my system, so it keeps the baby from getting enough nutrition,” Anna shared. “We know what’s going on now, and we are taking the right precautions to take care of it and make sure it stays alive and everything like that.”

Who Is Anna Cardwell’s Ex-Husband Michael Cardwell?

Anna and Michael got engaged in December 2013 and tied the knot in May 2014. He became a stepfather to Anna’s daughter from a previous relationship, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, who was born in 2012. Additionally, Anna and Michael welcomed a second daughter, Kylee Madison, in 2015. They separated in 2017, with Anna announcing the news on social media.

“For those who hasn’t [sic] seen mine and Michael status we are separated it’s just a lot on both of us and have a lot to thinking about but this is only temporary right now but I love him and always will no matter where this goes so people I ask don’t be blowing up my inbox [please] and thank [you],” she wrote on Facebook at the time.