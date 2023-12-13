Anna Cardwell‘s battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma will seemingly be shared on a future season of Mama June Shannon’s reality TV series Mama June: From Not to Hot as she was “open to documenting everything” in her last hours.

Anna, who died at 29 years old on December 9, was “very open” about her health issues and wanted it included on screen so the public could better understand what she and other cancer patients go through with their illness, sources close to the family told TMZ on Wednesday, December 13.

Anna “wanted fans to know everything she faced, since she was always candid with them,” an insider told the publication. “Anna had no problems with the production team filming her journey.”

Camera crews reportedly followed the reality TV star until hours before she passed away. Anna was open to her funeral being documented; however, production ultimately decided to give the family privacy while they mourned.

Anna died after a battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer. The mom of two — who was first diagnosed with cancer in January — was surrounded by family, which included her mother, sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, her daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8, and her husband, Eldridge Toney.

Two days after Anna’s passing, Mama June garnered major backlash after inviting the public to attend Anna’s wake at White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia. The reality TV personality insisted her daughter wanted her services to be livestreamed on social media. However, the family decided to allow fans to attend in person instead.

Along with the invitation, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star urged fans to follow Anna on TikTok to help her reach 1 million followers before her funeral. “We’re going to celebrate Anna’s life and do it like she wanted to – go out with a bang,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum wrote on December 11.

“What would getting her accounts to 1M do though? That’s my only question,” one user penned the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Why invite strangers to her service? So sad you are using her death for publicity. I was a fan, but not after this.”

Mama June clapped back hours later in a lengthy response. “Let me answer some of y’all stupid a– people I can’t tell you how many times I broke down even before Anna passed away,” she wrote in the comment section. “During this process, there’s something as simple as riding down the road and somebody saying something that will tear me up.”

She continued, “For the people who are all about negativity, don’t give them any of your energy and those people will rot in hell because they can’t say how they would act. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had a face of my whole entire life.”