Mama June clapped back after she received major backlash from fans criticizing how she was grieving the death of her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

“Let me answer some of y’all stupid a– people I can’t tell you how many times I broke down even before Anna passed away,” Mama June, 44, wrote in the comment section of her Monday, December 11 Instagram post. “During this process, there’s something as simple as riding down the road and somebody saying something that will tear me up.”

The WEtv star emphasized she was holding her composure mainly for Anna’s two daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8. “You also have to think that one of her children are staying with me and another one of her children lost her mother on their birthday which is super sad [sic],” the Mama June: From Not to Hot star continued. “I am grieving but I wouldn’t want us sitting around crying 24 seven either, having to be strong like ass because my body hurts [sic].”

The mom of four thanked fans for their prayers and well-wishes before slamming those being negative about the situation.

“My mental emotional s—t is all out of whack,” she continued. “For the people who are all about negativity, don’t give them any of your energy and those people will rot in hell because they can’t say how they would act. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had a face of my whole entire life.”

Anna died on December 9 after a battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer. The mom of two — who was first diagnosed with cancer in January — was surrounded by family, which included June, sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, her daughters and her husband, Eldridge Toney.

Two days after Anna’s passing, Mama June garnered major backlash after inviting the public to attend Anna’s wake at White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia. Mama June insisted Anna, who died at the age of 29, wanted her services to be livestreamed on social media. However, the family decided to allow fans to attend in person instead.

Along with the invitation, the TLC star urged fans to follow Anna on TikTok to help her reach 1 million followers before her funeral. “We’re going to celebrate Anna’s life and do it like she wanted to – go out with a bang,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum wrote on December 11.

“What would getting her accounts to 1M do though? That’s my only question,” one user penned the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Why invite strangers to her service? So sad you are using her death for publicity. I was a fan, but not after this.”

Before Mama June’s lengthy clapback, long-time fans of the reality TV personality were quick to defend her.

“For those of you criticizing her for having an open invite, she has been sharing her life on tv/social media for years, and has made it to where she is today not only for herself but for her entire family,” Bad Girls Club alum Sarah Oliver wrote in response to the hate. “Take the log out of your own eye before trying to remove the spec out of your brothers eye.”