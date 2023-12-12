Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s fans will have the opportunity to help lay the late reality star to rest after her death at a visitation on Wednesday, December 13. Her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, revealed that the public is welcome to attend Anna’s wake at White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia, from 2:00-3:00 p.m.

“Anna wouldn’t have it any other way,” Mama June, 44, insisted in a TikTok video on Monday, December 11. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star said that Anna, who died at the age of 29 on December 9, wanted her services to be livestreamed on social media. However, the family decided to allow fans to attend in person instead.

“I wanted to say thank you for loving her,” June added. “Thank you for going in and tapping her screen, sharing her life. If you gifted her, commented, showing her love and telling her y’all were there to support her … that’s what matters the most.”

The TLC star also urged fans to follow Anna on TikTok to try and help her reach 1 million followers before her funeral. Although she received backlash for trying to use her daughter’s death to gain social media followers, June insisted that it is what Anna would have wanted.

“We’re going to celebrate Anna’s life and do it like she wanted to – go out with a bang,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum concluded.

In her video message, she also gave some insight into Anna’s final days. “My mind is so emotionally and mentally mindf–ked right now,” June admitted. “It’s like [Anna’s daughter] Kaitlyn said it best yesterday and today, she’s like, ‘It’s so quiet in here. The machines aren’t running. She’s not sitting in here watching cooking shows.’ The chair that [Anna] was in … nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used. That’s where she passed away at.”

Anna was surrounded by her family when she died. Those by her bedside included June, sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8, and husband, Eldridge Toney. Anna had been in a relationship with Eldridge since 2017 and they secretly tied the knot in March after she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer. News of the marriage broke following Anna’s death.

“We love you guys,” Mama June captioned her video message. “We appreciate everyone that has sent well wishes. They have sent their prayers and everything for, not just us, [but for] her kids.”