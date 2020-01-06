Getting acclimated! Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, revealed that her eldest son, Maddox, has already been given a nickname by his college pals after starting school at the Yonsei University in South Korea. During a new interview at a pre-Golden Globes bash, the actor revealed that it’s none other than Duck Sue, although the spelling was not confirmed.

“Maddox, his name is Duck Sue, they call him Duck Sue,” the Ray Donovan star, 81, told In Touch and other reporters about his grandson at the Gold Meets Golden Pre-Golden Globes event. “In South Korea, from their language, they have this idea, and it’s a perfect name for him, they call him Ducks.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When asked how the 18-year-old’s friends came up with the moniker, Jon said he didn’t know, adding, “but it’s a cute thing, isn’t it? If we had somebody from another country here, and we give them a name, we may come up with something clever.”

Maddox is currently overseas to pursue a degree in biochemistry, having started school in August 2019.

As far as if Jon is going to visit in the future, he revealed, “I don’t know if I’ll be able to get over to South Korea, I’d love to.”

To no surprise, Angelina, 44, is also so proud of her eldest son’s accomplishments. “The school is so wonderful and we’re so proud that he’s there,” the Maleficent star previously shared. “And it’s a great university and I’m just amazed.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Back in September, Maddox spoke out about his strained relationship with his dad, Brad Pitt, for the first time in a video interview exclusively obtained by In Touch. “Whatever happens, happens,” he said.

Even though Maddox apparently “still had issues” with his famous father going into the holidays, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor isn’t giving up. Brad is “very hopeful” they will eventually be on better terms.

“He feels he has a different relationship with all his kids,” the insider revealed to In Touch exclusively. “Of course, Maddox still has some issues with him, but from what I’ve heard their relationship is a work in progress.”

Here’s to making strides in 2020!