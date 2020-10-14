Reunited for the holidays? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are set to appear in court in November to settle their visitation arrangement for their six children during the 2020 holiday season amid their ongoing custody battle, Us Weekly reported.

“The holiday visitation had been set before the custody trial,” a source revealed to the outlet. “Brad will see the children on Christmas Day. He is hoping that he will be given increased custodial time with the kids which would result in having them overnight for the holidays this year. The decision will be made by the judge in November.”

Brad, 56, and Angelina, 45, have been involved in a nasty custody battle ever since she filed for divorce in September 2016. While the former couple’s divorce has yet to be finalized, they were declared legally single in April 2019 as they continue to finalize their divorce settlement, which is known as a bifurcated judgment.

The former couple are at odds over several topics in their divorce, and one major issue is they can’t seem to come to an agreement on custody for their underage kids — Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Maddox, 19, is legally considered as an adult.

In their original divorce filing, the Maleficent star was seeking sole physical custody while the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sought 50/50 joint custody of their six kids. After battling it out for nearly two years, they finally came to an agreement over custody in November 2018, and details about their arrangement were kept confidential. However, it seems neither of the parties were happy with the outcome because Angelina filed paperwork in August requesting to disqualify the judge in their custody trial.

“Brad thinks Angie is being unreasonable with her demands, especially when it comes to their children,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch on October 2. “She’s had the kids so much more than he has that, of course, it’s creating distance. That’s his biggest issue. He feels she’s dragging this divorce out to create a barrier between him and the kids.”

“Things are expected to be tense throughout the proceedings,” the insider continues. “It’s a bitter showdown.”