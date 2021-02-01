Angelina Jolie revealed she has been “focusing on healing” her family after moving closer to ex Brad Pitt so they could better coparent their six kids.

The Come Away actress, 45, shared rare details about her home life in an interview for the March 2021 cover of British Vogue, released on Monday, February 1.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

When asked if she felt “happy” at this point in time, Jolie admitted that she wasn’t certain, but still was pleased to see her own growth amid trials and tribulations. “The past few years have been pretty hard,” the humanitarian continued. “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

The Maleficent star was seemingly referencing her 2016 separation from Pitt, 57, as well as their divorce. Jolie said that she may not be “there yet” in terms of finding peace, but she “hopes” to be. “I’m planning on it. I do like being older,” she added. “I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because … I don’t know… maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”

Pitt and Jolie share kids, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne. The exes became legally single in April 2019; however, they are still trying to come to a consensus on a custody agreement.

Jolie posed at her stunning home in Los Angeles, California, for the Vogue photo shoot and detailed how much she has been enjoying living in the former estate of Cecil B. DeMille, which happens to be a short drive from Pitt’s abode.

David Fisher/Shutterstock(2)

“I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away,” the filmmaker explained. “I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time.”

The Salt star said her kids have grown up to be very caring individuals that she couldn’t be prouder of. “We were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.’ And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself. I love that,” Jolie quipped.

“Kids will always tell you how it is. Even at their young age they know that what matters is to feel safe and loved and stable,” she shared. “To not see those you love harmed. To know your own mind and truth and not to live a lie.”