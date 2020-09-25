He’s not rushing down the aisle anytime soon. Brad Pitt has moved on with model Nicole Poturalski, but the Ad Astra actor is hesitant to remarry after his highly publicized divorces from Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

“It’s doubtful Brad will ever get married again,” an insider close to the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star, 56, tells Us Weekly on Friday, September 25.

The Academy award-winning performer tied the knot with Aniston, 51, on July 29, 2000, and they finalized their divorce in October 2005. That same year, Pitt sparked romance rumors with Jolie after they costarred in the action-packed romance film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They got hitched in August 2014, but their marriage was short-lived with the actress filing for divorce in September 2016.

Jolie, 45, and Pitt have been legally single since April 2019, but their divorce has yet to be finalized in matters of custody, child support and finances regarding their six kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne and Knox, 12.

Just last week, the film producer reunited with Aniston for a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Pitt portrayed Brad Hamilton while the Friends star played Linda Barrett, the woman his character fawned over in the film. The reading came after the exes shared a “sweet moment” at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Pitt seems to be in a good place these days and that may have to do with his blossoming romance with Poturalski, 27. “They share a passion for the arts and have a ton in common,” an insider told In Touch exclusively about their new bond. “Brad feels Nicole is a breath of fresh air,” the source added, noting he’s “fallen for her.”

Furthermore, she is “mature beyond her years, educated and well-traveled.”

The cover girl recently made headlines after sharing a cryptic quote on social media which some fans perceived to be throwing shade at Jolie. However, Poturalski set the record straight and confirmed she was “not hating anyone.”

After their trip to France, Poturalski and Pitt are enjoying their time together!