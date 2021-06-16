Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s former bodyguard Mark Behar is pulling back the curtain on what it’s like to work for one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, sharing never-before-heard romance secrets, custody battle details and more exclusively with In Touch Weekly in our new cover story published on Wednesday, June 16.

Behar worked with the exes when they first sparked romance rumors on the set of their 2005 blockbuster film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. “First, Brad hired me and once the chemistry got going, Angelina was like, ‘I need you too,'” the security personnel tells In Touch Weekly. “And I was like ‘I can see where this was going!'”

“It was like being in high school and passing notes between friends,” he divulges about the time he spent with Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, from 2004 to 2006. “They didn’t want anyone to know, and I thought it was really cool.”

Behar described the now-former flames as being “cute together,” saying the chemistry between them was tangible, even when they were not in character.

“You could definitely feel that something was there,” he continues. “I didn’t get into the whole Jennifer [Aniston] thing. I didn’t ask questions. I just thought to myself maybe things were going bad between them, or they’d broken up,” Behar says about being on set at the time. “[Brad] did tell me about Jennifer. He told me that the relationship wasn’t going that great and it was like a tornado came in and swept him away [with Angelina].”

Aniston and Pitt announced their split in January 2005 and later finalized their divorce in October 2005. Amid his breakup from the Friends actress, 52, his romance was heating up with Angelina. Pitt and Jolie later wed in August 2014 and now have six kids together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh as well as twins Vivienne and Knox.

Behar says he enjoyed working with Brangelina and is surprised they are still embroiled in a custody battle nearly five years after she filed for divorce from the Once … Upon a Time in Hollywood actor in September 2016. “I didn’t think it would get this far but that’s the way it is,” the bodyguard shares.

“There’s a bigger picture that we don’t know,” Behar explains. “When you’re at that status, it could be personal, it could be money, it could be because of the love of the kids, it could be bitterness. You really just don’t know. And once the camera is put in their face and they’re interviewed it’s all smiles and laughing, but behind the scenes, there are all these lawyers, and they really are fighting.”

Scroll down to see what else Behar tells In Touch Weekly about working with Brangelina.