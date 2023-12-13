Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are “happy together” as a couple following their splits from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Their romance is not just “a rebound” and their “feelings for each other are genuine,” a source told Us Weekly in a story published on Wednesday, December 13.

The insider added that Andrew, 56, and Marilee, 45, “knew each other” before their relationship turned romantic because they used to go on double dates with Amy, 50, and T.J., 46. “They always got along,” the source added.

Amy and T.J. shocked fans when their affair was revealed in November 2022 after The Daily Mail published photos of the pair seemingly enjoying several dates while they were both still married. The broadcast journalists were suspended from GMA3 in December 2022, and were officially terminated from the morning show in January.

More than one year after Amy and T.J.’s romance was revealed, Page Six reported that Marilee and Andrew ​started dating in mid-2023. They created a strong bond when they leaned on each other after they were cheated on in the spotlight, according to the outlet.

Amy married the Melrose Place alum in February 2010, while their divorce was finalized in March. Meanwhile, T.J. and Marilee tied the knot in March 2010 and he filed for divorce in December 2022. Their divorce was eventually finalized in October 2023.

T.J. seemingly addressed Marilee and Andrew’s relationship during the Tuesday, December 12, episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

“I do not ​Google my name. I stay away from it,” he stated, ​claiming that people have a certain “agendas” by covering the relationship. T.J. continued, “We absolutely anticipated that this was going to happen.”

T.J. added that his and Amy’s podcast will “not be about gossip.” The father of three explained, “We will not be clapping back at headlines. We are not going to get into the back-and-forth games because gossip is toxic. We are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are onward and upward.”

He addressed their exes’ romance one week after Amy and T.J.’s podcast premiered on December 5. During the debut episode, the couple insisted that both of their marriages were over before they started dating.

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. told their listeners at the time.

Amy chimed in, “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces.”

The Better author then claimed that Andrew moved out of their home three months before her romance with T.J. was exposed.

Not only did the cohosts insist they didn’t cheat, but Amy also reflected on how she handled the backlash to the scandal. “There were days when I wanted to die,” she admitted. “That was something I never experienced before in my life.”