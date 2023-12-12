T.J. Holmes broke his silence one week after news broke that his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig is dating Amy Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue.

During the Tuesday, December 12, episode of “Amy & T.J.” podcast, T.J., 46, seemingly addressed Marilee, 45, and Andrew’s romance by stating he “doesn’t read headlines.”

“I do not ​Google my name. I stay away from it,” he continued, ​claiming that the outlets have a certain “agendas” by covering the news. T.J. added, “We absolutely anticipated that this was going to happen.”

The former Good Morning America host then assured listeners that his and Amy’s new podcast will “not be about gossip.”

“We will not be clapping back at headlines. We are not going to get into the back-and-forth games because gossip is toxic,” the father of three stated. “We are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are onward and upward.”

T.J. and Amy, 50, launched their podcast just one year after their affair was revealed in November 2022. At the time, The Daily Mail published photos of the GMA coanchors seemingly enjoying several dates together despite their marriages to Marilee and Andrew, 56. Amy and T.J. were suspended from GMA3 in December 2022, and were officially fired from the show in January.

The scandal heated up earlier this month when Page Six reported that Marilee and Andrew have been dating for six months. According to the outlet, the pair grew close when they bonded over being cheated on in the spotlight.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values,” one insider told the outlet in the story published on December 5. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”

The Better author married Andrew in February 2010, while their divorce was finalized in March. Meanwhile, T.J. and Marilee tied the knot in March 2010 and they welcomed their daughter, Sabine, in January 2013. The broadcast journalist filed for divorce from the lawyer in December 2022, and it was finalized in October 2023.

During the debut episode of their podcast on December 5, Amy and T.J. insisted that both of their marriages were over before their relationship turned romantic.

Sara Jaye/Getty Images for ABA

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. explained to their listeners at the time.

Amy added, “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces.” She then claimed that Andrew moved out of their home three months before fans learned about her relationship with T.J.

The Michigan native also reflected on the difficult experience she and T.J. went through amid the scandal. “There were days when I wanted to die,” Amy admitted. “That was something I never experienced before in my life.”