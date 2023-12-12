Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes defended their decision to pack on the PDA when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at iHeartRadios’s Jingle Ball.

“We were just being us. Apparently that’s handsy and a lot of PDA,” Amy, 50, said during the Tuesday, December 12, episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

The couple affectionately touched each other while they posed for photos at the concert in Los Angeles on December 1. Amy wore a short strapless black dress and T.J., 46, matched in a classic black suit for the outing, where he kept his hands placed on her lower back and behind.

“But you know what? We’re in love. We’re happy. I don’t know how else to act,” Amy said about the PDA, adding that they “just held hands and laughed” on the red carpet.

T.J. added that the headlines regarding their PDA revealed that he has a “bad habit” that he’s now trying to break.

“When I put my arm around you, my hand ends up lower than the waist. It’s just there,” he admitted. “It could be sweet, but it could be sexualized or viewed as such.”

Amy then shared that T.J. was “trying to break the habit while [they] were on the carpet” and stopping himself “five times” from touching her. “I think it’s cute. I know it’s sweet,” she added.

The couple went on to share that the father of three “found a way to keep” his hands off of Amy when she wore a sequined dress to Today producer Jennifer Long’s wedding to Reid Sterrett on December 9.

“It had a lot of sequins and it wasn’t comfortable for you to have your hand where you usually put it,” Amy joked about her outfit.

T.J. agreed that it was a “difficult dress to do PDA in,” while Amy joked that it was a “training dress” that would teach him to “not to put [his] hand there anymore.”

The couple shocked fans when their affair was revealed in November 2022 after The Daily Mail published photos of the Good Morning America coanchors seemingly enjoying several dates together despite still being married to their spouses. Amy and T.J. were suspended from their positions on GMA3 in December 2022, while they were officially fired from the morning show in January.

More than one year after their romance was revealed, news broke on December 5 that T.J.’s ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Amy’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, have been dating for six months.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The lawyer, 44, and Melrose Place alum, 56, reportedly grew close when they helped each other process their traumatic experiences of being publicly cheated on by T.J. and Amy, per Page Six.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values,” one source told the outlet at the time. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”

Amy married Andrew in February 2010, while T.J. and Marilee tied the knot in March 2010 and they welcomed their daughter, Sabine, in January 2013.

The Michigan native’s divorce from Andrew was finalized in March. T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee in December 2022, and it was eventually finalized in October 2023.