amy slaton shows off weight loss in dress amid divorce

Amy Slaton looked happy in new photos posted to Instagram on Saturday, January 20. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star had her weight loss on display while wearing a stylish ensemble amid her divorce drama with Michael Halterman.

Amy, 36, didn’t caption her post, which featured her wearing a red sweater dress and unbuttoned red coat while striking various poses. Her look was complete with blue hair and black boots, as well as a Louis Vuitton purse.

The TLC star had weight loss surgery in 2019 and has lost more than 175 pounds. Although she admitted in December 2023 that she’s more focused on her mental health than she is on losing weight right now, Amy received dozens of messages on her Instagram post from fans who let her know how great she looked.

amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy’s divorce drama with her ex-husband, Michael, 41, has been a major storyline on the current season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. The two separated in February 2023 after less than four years of marriage. Michael filed for divorce the following month.

While Amy and Michael, who share sons Gage, 3, and Glenn, 18 months, were able to finalize their divorce in September 2023, there was no shortage of drama amid the proceedings. In May 2023, a judge approved a civil restraining order, which ordered Michael and Amy to remain at least 500 feet away from each other at all times. They were also not allowed to speak about the divorce publicly or on social media.

On the January 9 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy found out that Michael wanted 50/50 custody of the kids and slammed his request. “I’m thinking 70/30,” she said. “I was the chef, I was the cook, I was the nanny, I was everything in that house. He was the video game player.”

In a separate scene, she ranted, “I raise those kids. I made the bath waters. You don’t know how your f–king son likes his bath water. Don’t play with me. There should be no reason why he needs extra days with the kids when he’s not even gonna take care of ‘em. It’s not you gonna be having the kids. It’s gonna be your mother.”

In November 2023, Amy debuted her new relationship with Tony Rodgers. The confirmation came after months of fan speculation that she was seeing someone new. “The sparks just flew,” she admitted. “I knew I had to go for it.”