1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton‘s sons Gage and Glenn are getting plenty of love from their aunt Tammy Slaton, 10 days after Amy’s husband, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce.

Tammy, 36, shared several Instagram photos on Thursday, March 23, showing her cuddling Glenn, 8 months, close to her face, showcasing her noticeable weight loss. In another picture, the little one was peacefully asleep on Tammy’s chest.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Gage, 2, was seen wearing adorable shamrock pajamas while playing with an iPad in several other snapshots. Amy, 35, was not featured in any of the photographs that her sister posted.

Amy reportedly moved in with Tammy in February ahead of her divorce from Michael. He filed to end their four-year marriage on March 13, according to Kentucky court ​records viewed by In Touch on March 20. The former couple were high school sweethearts who had been together since their teenage years and married in 2019. Gage was born in November 2020, while Glenn came along in July 2022.

Tammy moved into her sister Amanda’s former marital home after her Kentucky duplex was broken into and heavily burglarized in May 2022 while she was away in an Ohio weight loss rehab. The reality star has since lost enough weight to leave the facility, even though she was seen on the March 21 season finale episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters getting married to husband Caleb Willingham while the two were in rehab together. Caleb was not seen in any of the photos Tammy posted.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Fans had so many questions about Tammy’s rare family photographs. For one thing, her tracheostomy tube was missing, while she still had oxygen tubes under her nose. One follower cheered, “Looks like your trach is out. Congratulations!” Another person added, “Keep it up! We wanna see you off that oxygen girl.”

Others wanted to know where her husband was. “Hey, where is Caleb?” one person asked, while more followers wanted to know if she and Caleb were still married, since the wedding that was seen on 1000-Lb. Sisters was filmed in November 2022. For now, it appears the pair are still together but have a long-distance relationship, as Caleb is reportedly still in Ohio and hasn’t transferred to a weight loss facility closer to where his wife now lives.