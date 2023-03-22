Sharing insight. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton gave her sister Tammy Slaton marriage advice just four months before her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce.

Fans watched Tammy, 36, marry Caleb Willingham during the season 4 finale on Tuesday, March 21.

Before the ceremony, Tammy asked Amy, 35, if she had any marriage advice for her and Caleb, 39.

“Just talk calmly and rationally,” the TLC star said.

The mother of two further elaborated more during a confessional. “Communication is important in a relationship,” Amy told the cameras. “If you don’t talk, it builds up and it’s toxic.”

“Tammy needs to learn to speak the f—k up,” she said about her older sister before adding, “Well, Tammy needs to learn to shut the f—k up, and let Caleb talk a little bit.”

Amy shared her marriage advice just four months before Michael, 39, filed for divorce on March 13, 2023. The mill operator filed for dissolution of marriage with children against his estranged wife, according to Kentucky court records viewed by In Touch.

The pair share sons Gage, who they welcomed in November 2020, and Glenn, who was born in July 2022.

Michael filed for divorce just three weeks after split rumors for him and Amy began to circulate. The speculation began when The Sun reported that the TV personality moved out of their shared home in Kentucky with their sons. Additionally, it was revealed that Amy moved in with Tammy amid their marital problems.

Tammy and Caleb’s wedding aired four months after they tied the knot in November 2022.

After meeting at an Ohio-based weight loss facility, the couple got engaged in October 2022.

“So today, I decided I’d set up a little something for Tammy,” Caleb said about the proposal during a March 2023 episode. “I’m rounding everyone up — our friends, even the staff — and at this point she knows something’s up because why is she in the parking lot? She starts shaking a little bit and turning red and doing everything that’s absolutely adorable to me about her.”

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

The Kentucky native happily agreed to the proposal and even admitted to being speechless “for once.”

While her family wondered if they were rushing down the aisle because she was pregnant, Tammy explained that she wasn’t expecting. Instead, they wanted to get married at the facility so that their friends could attend.

“People here would like to come, my friends, the family we’ve made here,” Tammy explained.