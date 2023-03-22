Going strong? Fans have been following 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton ever since the TLC series premiered in 2020. Now that the show’s fourth season has wrapped, fans are wondering: Are Tammy and husband Caleb Willingham still together? Keep reading for relationship updates.

How Did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham Meet?

Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio-based weight loss center, which the TLC personality checked into for food addiction in November 2021. Though she was initially set to leave the rehab facility, her release was delayed due to a serious trachea infection, and it was during that extended stay she met Caleb, who had been at the facility for nearly a year.

During a March 2023 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the Kentucky native explained that Caleb was just “starting to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues.” He later admitted that his best friend’s wife found the reality star on social media, citing Tammy as one of the reasons he was motivated to get serious about his own health.

“Not just about you, but about this place, in general,” he told her during a scene. “Just hearing about how well somebody was able to. I said, ‘Hey, I can do this too.’”

When Did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham Get Engaged?

Tammy and Caleb got engaged in October 2022, and fans watched them take their relationship to the next level in a March 2023 episode of the beloved TLC series.

“So today, I decided I’d set up a little something for Tammy,” Caleb said in a confessional. “I’m rounding everyone up — our friends, even the staff — and at this point she knows something’s up because why is she in the parking lot? She starts shaking a little bit and turning red and doing everything that’s absolutely adorable to me about her.”

While discussing the couple’s proposal, Tammy later said she was speechless “for once.”

Are Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham Still Together?

As of March 2023, Tammy and Caleb are still together. The pair wed in November 2022, and fans were able to see Tammy and Caleb’s special day play out on camera during the season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in,” Tammy said in a teaser clip shared by People. “It was magical.”

Though the ceremony went off without a hitch, Tammy admitted she was worried that a guest might have objected to their union when the officiant asked. “I don’t think anybody’s gonna object, but you never know. My family can be surprising,” she said. “But no one said anything, thank God.”