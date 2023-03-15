Planning for the future? 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s family wondered if she’s pregnant amid her whirlwind romance with Caleb Willingham. Keep scrolling to find out if Tammy is pregnant, if she has kids and more.

Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Pregnant?

It is now known if Tammy is not currently pregnant, though the reality star has not confirmed speculation on the TLC show or on social media.

Why Does ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Family Think She’s Pregnant?

In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, March 21, episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy’s family wondered if she and Caleb were rushing to tie the knot because she’s expecting.

The speculation likely doesn’t come as a surprise to viewers, who watched Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman express their concern after Tammy announced her engagement after just one month of knowing Caleb.

During a FaceTime call featured on the Tuesday, March 14 episode, Amanda said that the new couple was “moving kind of quick.” Tammy then revealed that their wedding was just two weeks away.

“Two weeks away. Are you kidding me? Why rush anything?” Amanda said in a confessional. “I would definitely like to know your first, middle and last name before my sister goes and takes your last name.”

Amy then admitted that she originally thought the engagement news was a joke “because she wants to marry a total stranger.”

“But then again she’s always loved hard and loved fast,” the TV personality added in her own confessional. “There was one guy she told him she loved him too an hour after they met. I used to be the same way. But I grew up.”

Does ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Have Kids?

Tammy does not have any kids of her own from past relationships.

How Long Has ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Been With Caleb Willingham?

The couple met while in the same weight loss rehab facility in Ohio.

“Caleb is someone I’ve been getting to know for the past couple weeks,” Tammy explained during the March 7 episode. “Caleb’s been here for almost a year, and he’s just now starting to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues.”

TLC

He proposed to Tammy in October 2022, while the lovebirds tied the knot soon after in November. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” the Kentucky native told People on November 20 about the nuptials. “I’m married now!”

Tammy then shared that the wedding was “perfect” and there “was so much love in the room.”

Fans will get to watch the wedding play out on the March 21 episode.