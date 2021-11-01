Leaving the nest. Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff is “bummed” that her son Zach Roloff moved away from the family and Roloff Farms, an onlooker tells In Touch exclusively.

“A couple of people asked Amy about Zach and [Tori Roloff] since they weren’t at the farm that day,” the attendee says. “She said that they moved north of Vancouver and was kinda bummed about it since they aren’t as close to her and the farm.”

Tori, 30, and Zach, 31, along with their two children, Jackson, 4, and 23-month old Lilah, recently relocated from Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington. Their new four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is just under an hour away from Roloff Farms.

The mom of two made the announcement that the family had moved on October 14 via Instagram.

Amy Roloff/Instagram

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” the photographer shared, alongside a photo of the family in front of their former home. “We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love.”

“We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!” Tori continued.

Many fans were surprised by the news as Zach previously talked about taking over Roloff farms in a season 21 episode.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on the property,” Zach told his parents in an episode of the TLC show that aired in 2020. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I.”

Followers of the family believed Zach would eventually take over the farm after his father, Matt Roloff, stepped down. However, according to Tori, “sometimes things work out for the better.“

Despite the change in location, Tori assured fans that she and Zach would still be a part of LPBW.

“Still filming!” Tori replied to a fan on the post. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”