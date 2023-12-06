In the twist no one saw coming, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ exes – Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig – are dating, and the former GMA coanchors are stunned, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked,” the source explains, calling the news of Andrew, 56, and Marilee’s relationship “an even bigger shock” than Amy, 50, and T.J.’s affair scandal.

“[Amy and T.J.] even looked around for the hidden cameras [when] they were told,” the insider says. “They still don’t believe it.”

News of Marilee, 44, and Andrew’s relationship hit the headlines on Tuesday, December 5, with sources telling Page Six that the mutually-divorced exes regrettably involved in the GMA scandal started dating six months ago.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values,” one insider told the publication. “It’s bigger than the affair now,” they continued, adding that neither Andrew or Marilee are “heartbroken and sad” over how things shook out with Amy and T.J., 46.

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

While the news came as a surprise, In Touch can exclusively confirm that Marilee was not the first person that Andrew went on a date with after his marriage to Amy came to an end. He went out with Steve Jobs’ widow, Lauren Powell Jobs, in the aftermath of his separation.

Viewers of Good Morning America will remember the shock that reverberated through the ABC fandom when news of Amy and T.J.’s affair came to light in November 2022. After The Daily Mail posted photos of the pair getting cozy in New York City while they were still married to their spouses, ABC went into crisis mode with multiple sources telling In Touch at the time that the network was “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the situation.

Both Amy and T.J. were ultimately let go due from their positions to the affair, and both filed for divorce from their spouses shortly thereafter. Amy and Andrew – whose divorce was finalized in March – got married in February 2010 and have no children together. T.J. and Marilee – who became officially divorced in October – tied the knot in March 2010 and had their daughter, Sabine, in January 2013.

In the aftermath of their scandal, Amy and T.J. have brought their romance into the public eye and have even started a podcast together called “Amy and T.J.” In its debut episode on December 5, both of them maintained that they were in the process of leaving their spouses when The Daily Mail’s photographs hit the headlines.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. said, to which Amy recalled they had “attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces.”