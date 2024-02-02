Fans were left in shock when Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes opened up about their heavy drinking habits, though they cut back on the alcohol by participating in Dry January. Now that she is ready to incorporate alcohol back into her life, Amy, 50, revealed that she dropped some extra pounds by not drinking.

“Happy February 1st everyone!!! We decided to take inspiration from @hellahgood9 and run EVERY day of January at least 2 miles, and it felt so damn good, we are going to continue it through February!” Amy wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 1. “Dry January combined with daily runs and keeping my carb count low, meant I was able to shed some extra lbs I put on post NYC marathon.”

She explained that both she and T.J., 46, are going to continue doing their “training runs following the @higdonmarathon four days a week,” while they will “knock out 2 milers” on their rest days. “I may have a glass of wine tonight however,” Amy concluded in the caption.

The former Good Morning America anchor revealed her weight loss three weeks after she and T.J. said that they heavily relied on alcohol to get through their days after they were dropped from GMA3 in January 2023 when their romance was exposed.

During the January 11 episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast, T.J. said he could “easily go through 18 drinks” a day. Meanwhile, Amy said she enjoyed “over 30 drinks a week” during 2023.

The former CNN anchor explained that they got into the routine of drinking by going to bars after their daily runs. “Now we will run at 8 or 9 in the morning …. and I come back, and we have a beer,” he said, admitting he usually had two drinks before lunch. After noting they would usually have about two more drinks at lunch, T.J. said he would “easily have a drink in [his] hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, ten at night.”

“So, you do those numbers and that’s a drink an hour for another eight hours — or even less — but that is another eight hours of a drink in hand, plus the four I had during the day,” the Arkansas native explained.

Meanwhile, Amy said the reason they drank so much was because they had nothing else to do. “I didn’t have a job to go to and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So, what did I do? I drank a lot,” she said. “A lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day and that was 2023 for me.”

T.J. then insisted that they weren’t drinking to get “wasted or drunk,” adding, “It was just keeping a buzz going all day or at least keeping a relaxed state of mind in a heightened, anxious year.”

While drinking temporarily made them feel better, the pair had a rude awakening when they realized they spent more than $2,869 on alcohol in December 2023. The discovery ultimately persuaded them to participate in Dry January.