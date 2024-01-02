Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Won’t Return To Morning TV

Amy Robach revealed a big decision about the future of her career amid her controversial romance with former GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes.

“I learned that I never want to go back to the grind of morning television,” Amy, 50, told T.J. on the Tuesday, January 2, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast. She added that while she does “miss the people” she used to work with, she does “not miss the job.”

T.J., 46, echoed his girlfriend’s sentiment, saying, “Agree with you there.”

ABC News cut ties with the former Good Morning America anchors in January 2022 after news of their relationship became public — a move a spokesperson for ABC said was “best for everyone” at the time.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes/Instagram

Amy and T.J.’s ousting came after “several productive conversations” with the pair about “different options,” the January 27, 2022 statement read. It concluded with, “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Months before the firing, rumors and speculation swirled about the couple, and whether or not they cheated on their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, to be together. Then, in a shocking twist which came in December 2023, it was revealed that Andrew, 56, and Marilee, 46, were now dating each other. A source for Page Six claimed the couple had bonded over their shared trauma of their cheating spouses, and that they had already been together for six months.

“No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked,” a source told In Touch exclusively last month, adding, “[Amy and T.J.] even looked around for the hidden cameras [when] they were told. They still don’t believe it.”

On New Year’s Eve, Amy and T.J. shared a joint Instagram montage of previously private photos and videos of them together over the past year, which they called “BTS of our 2023.”

“Here are some of our favorite, fondest, and funniest memories that we never got to share,” the duo captioned their post, in part. “Turns out, [2023] brought us perspective, peace, opportunity, better health, improved relationships with those we love, and the joy of living authentically.”

“What you’ll see here is us,” the caption continued. “The real us. The silly us. The happy us. But also, two people who found a way to dance during the storm. There can be so much light and joy even through pain and uncertainty. It’s the lessons we’ve learned along the way.”