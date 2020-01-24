The “rebel” Counting On cousin strikes again! Amy King has never abided by the Duggar family dress code, but she made that more clear than ever as she stepped out with bare shoulders on Thursday, January 23. The former TLC star showed off her sexy look on her Instagram Story ahead of “date night” with husband Dillon King.

Courtesy of Amy King/Instagram

The night out was much needed for the reality TV couple. Between their separate business ventures, these two have been keeping busy, and it’s been difficult to snag some time for themselves. Dillon, 31, made that more clear than ever while celebrating son Dax Ryan’s 3-month milestone. “I love coming home to these two,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been so busy getting [Wellington’s] up and running that I’m needing some serious quality time with my family soon. They are the most important. Amy is rocking motherhood like a pro!”

While her husband’s been focusing on his upcoming restaurant, however, Amy, 33, managed to spend some time with her family. On January 16, she scored a hang with her cousin Jill Dillard. The Duggar daughter brought her boys into 3130 Clothing so that she could go on a little shopping spree at the store. The quality time came after the mom of one showed her support for Jill’s husband Derick Dillard as he put the family’s TV show on blast.

“You really are shedding some light on some very dark, gray areas!” she tweeted at him on January 14. “Keep it up!” The “light” Derick, 30, was shedding included allegations that Jim Bob Duggar is the only family member who has a contract with TLC — and that all of the money from the show goes to him.

“For a long time, Jill and I were under the impression that the family didn’t make any money from the show, but, rather, it was presented to us kids as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form [of] reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc.,” the father of two wrote. “We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice [about filming]. … However, once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves … against a lawsuit from the family/TLC.”