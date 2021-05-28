Amy Duggar King addressed the child pornography charges against her cousin Josh and said the case has rocked her to the core.

“Who wouldn’t worry about that?” King, 34, said while sharing her concerns for his soon-to-be seven children during an interview with Today Parents on Thursday, May 27. “I really hope justice is served.”

Washington County Police Dept.

Josh, 33, is expecting another daughter with wife Anna Duggar (née Keller) sometime in 2021. The couple announced her pregnancy in April, shortly before he was arrested by Homeland Security and charged with receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children, In Touch confirmed. He has since pleaded not guilty. Josh and Anna are currently parents to children Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 18 months.

“I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light,” King, who has a 19-month-old son, Daxton Ryan, with her husband Dillon, said. “If you’re going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served.”

If Josh is convicted of the charges against him, he would be facing up to 20 years behind bars and would also have fines up to $250,000 on each of the two counts, making his total possible sentence 40 years. Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner previously testified the materials found on a computer belonging to the former 19 Kids and Counting star included files that were the “top five worst” he had ever seen during a May 5 court hearing.

Washington County Police Dept; Courtesy Amy King/Instagram

Following his arrest in his home state of Arkansas on April 29, Josh was released on bail, and he is now awaiting trial while living at a family friend’s house.

A couple who knows the reality TV brood — Lacount and Maria Reber — have been appointed as his third-party custodians for the time being. As of now, the former TLC personality is allowed to visit his six children only while his wife Anna, 32, is present.

After first hearing the details of Josh’s legal battle, Amy said it deeply disturbed her. “To look at my little guy who is 19 months old … my heart and my brain cannot comprehend that,” she shared. “It blows my mind. It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It’s so evil. I want nothing to do with it.”