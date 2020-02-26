Eager to spread positivity. Amy Duggar King put parent-shamers on blast in a heartfelt video she posted via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 26. The mother of one addressed how there is “so much hate on social media,” and she wants it to come to a stop. “I’m just trying to post a picture of my husband being sweet to our son because he’s a good daddy and instead, I have moms attacking each other,” Amy began.

The drama started because people were upset their son, Daxton, was sleeping in bed with his dad, Dillon King. “Parenting is hard enough and being a woman is hard, because we’re always judged … we’re always looked down on I feel like,” she continued. Amy, 33, then explained how some people are constantly placing blame or pointing the finger.

Courtesy of Amy Duggar King/Instagram

“My baby does not sleep in bed with us,” she confirmed. “They fell asleep like that and it’s OK because my husband protected him and he’s fine … I don’t like that women are bashing other women about how they are parenting,” the clothing store owner added. “What matters is that we are all beautiful. We are trying our very best.”

Amy said she has learned to take “criticism with a grain of salt” because it’s just somebody’s opinion at the end of the day, but she wishes more people would understand they don’t have to agree with everyone in order to be kind to them.

At the end of her video, the brunette beauty also talked about the serious repercussions that can happen when people put “someone down online,” before apologizing to anyone that feels “attacked” on her page right now.

Amy previously called out haters online back in November 2019, only a month after she and her husband welcomed their precious baby boy. Prior to that, she gushed over her beau for being so “supportive” during her pregnancy.

“For our last week, we have been busy putting the final touches together for the nursery, washing little baby socks and everything and Dill is putting the car seats in our car,” she told In Touch in early October. “It’s so crazy to think our little man could come anytime.”

Now that Daxton is here, Amy is cherishing every moment!