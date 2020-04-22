The drama is popping off. Amber Portwood’s ex-husband Andrew Glennon speaks out about their relationship struggles while making his explosive return to Teen Mom OG on the emotional new episode which aired on Tuesday, April 21.

The reality star discusses how he “never wanted a broken family” after their heated dispute, which took place on July 4, 2019. Amber, 29, was arrested for domestic battery due to the incident and has since been working on her issues with an anger management counselor. The MTV alum has also been striving to follow the rules of her parole so she and Andrew, 35, can amicably coparent their son, James.

MTV

While reflecting on their past drama, Andrew revealed why he felt compelled to share his thoughts about what transpired between them. “I was never given any kind of outlet to share the other side of the story,” Andrew said, expressing his concerns James may end up reading the headlines about their altercations in the future.

“We all make mistakes — I’ve made mistakes,” the TV personality said, admitting his own wrongdoings in their fizzled romance. “I think in this whole process, all I wanted was ownership, honesty — mental illness is real.”

Andrew said he wanted to get an apology from Amber, but had come to terms with the possibility that she might not say sorry to him. Instead, the reality star decided to focus on raising their 23-month-old to the best of his abilities.

After discovering that Andrew was going to be on the hit reality show again, Amber’s other former flame and baby daddy, Gary Shirley, was worried that would cause even more turmoil. His wife, Kristina Shirley, also appeared to be concerned about it leading to further animosity between Amber and Andrew.

MTV

While sharing an update about her life, Amber said she spent some time off social media after the recordings of her dramatic fight were leaked. “Honestly, when I heard the audio, I was ashamed,” she told Gary with tears streaming down her cheeks. “I feel disgusted.”

In the wake of their tense altercation on the 4th of July, 2019, Andrew filed for sole custody of their son. The following month, the mother of two was awarded supervised visits with James.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.