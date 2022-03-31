Amanda Bynes Seen Out Showing Off New Tattoo of Fiance for 1st Time Since Conservatorship Ended

Amanda Bynes was seen out for the first time on Tuesday, March 29, after ending her conservatorship earlier this month with a brand-new tattoo of her fiancé, Paul Michael, visible on her forearm.

The sighting, in which Amanda showed off her latest inking of “Paul,” comes just weeks after a judge ruled to terminate her nine-year conservatorship.

As of Tuesday, March 22, Amanda has been free to make all her own decisions. The ruling came after her mother, Lynn Bynes, submitted a declaration in support of Amanda’s request to terminate her conservatorship earlier in March. In her filing, the Easy A actress, 35, stated that she “desires to live free of any constraint” in the future.

The What A Girl Wants star was first placed under a temporary conservatorship in August 2013 after a series of mental health issues. In August 2014, Lynn was named as the conservator of Amanda’s health and personal matters. The conservatorship was extended through August 2020. In August 2021, it was terminated, but Lynn still had legal control of Amanda’s person — meaning she could still make medical decisions for her daughter.

She seemed to get a better handle on everything when she shared with followers in May 2020 that she was attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, California.

“Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA,” she wrote alongside a smiley face and graduation cap emoji. “Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals. Spent the last [two] months in treatment,” she continued. “Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”

A few days after filing to terminate her conservatorship in February 2022, Amanda revealed that she was having her heart face tattoo removed, ahead of her conservatorship hearing. “Tattoo removal progress,” she captioned on an Instagram video posted Wednesday, March 9.

Amanda announced her engagement to Paul in February 2020, just three weeks before the couple ended their engagement. The movie star was seen out with Paul later that year in September 2020, after reconciling their relationship. The two were last seen together in January 2021 when Paul posted a picture of the two of them on his former Instagram account, writing, “At baes.” To see pictures of Amanda’s new tattoo, keep scrolling.