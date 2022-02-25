Amanda Bynes is one of the nation’s most well-known actresses. From her hit series The Amanda Show to her iconic role in She’s the Man, the movie star has had plenty of onscreen opportunities to rack up what she’s worth. But as of recently, the public hasn’t seen many cinematic appearances from Amanda. The actress has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Amanda makes her money, keep reading.

Amanda appeared in commercials and stage plays.

Fun fact: Amanda started her acting career at 7 years old. She appeared in a television commercial for Buncha Crunch candy and went on to act in a number of stage plays and musicals including Annie and The Sound of Music, among others.

Amanda became a Nickelodeon star:

Amanda caught her big break when a Nickelodeon producer spotted her at the Laugh Factory in L.A. during a comedy camp. From there, the What A Girl Wants star was cast in the Nickelodeon series All That and eventually landed her own hit spinoff series called The Amanda Show in 1999.

Amanda’s success on Nickelodeon led her to star in several movies for the next decade, including Big Fat Liar, Easy A, Hairspray and more. At the peak of her career, the actress was earning between $2 million to $3 million per year.

Rob Mcewan/Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Amid Amanda’s personal struggles, her net worth decreased.

But beginning in 2009, Amanda started dropping out of a number of film projects, and her net worth began to significantly fall. Fans speculated that the actress was struggling on a personal level. In June 2010, Amanda announced her retirement from acting to focus on building a fashion and fragrance line.

In 2012, the What I Like About You star was arrested for a DUI. Her California license was eventually revoked after being involved in four hit and run accidents. In July 2013, Amanda was detained after allegedly starting a small fire in the driveway of a stranger’s house in Thousand Oaks, California.

During a court case that same month, Amanda’s parents were granted a conservatorship to take full control of her finances. They claimed in court filings submitted in July 2013 that the Sydney White star had gone through $1.2 million of her savings in less than a year and was homeless without her income.

Amanda would go on to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, in June 2019. The following year, the actress announced her engagement to then-boyfriend Paul Michael on Valentine’s Day of 2020. On February 25, 2022, Amanda filed a petition to terminate her nine-year conservatorship.