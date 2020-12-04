Love is in the air! Amanda Bynes confirmed she and her fiancé, Paul Michael, are still going strong by showing off her huge engagement ring when they stepped out together in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, December 3.

The on-again pair held hands during their rare outing together captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail, nine months after Paul exclusively revealed to In Touch that he and the Easy A alum, 34, called it quits following their engagement.

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes

In the newly released snaps, Amanda dressed up in plaid bottoms, a loose-fitting black top and nude pumps, which she paired with sparkling bracelets and a Chanel purse. The Nickelodeon alum also gave a peek at the dainty heart tattoo on her cheek while having her face mask pulled down on their afternoon stroll.

Following their split in March, Paul confirmed he and the All That alum got back together in May. Her husband-to-be told In Touch exclusively they were “doing good” after reconciling from their brief split. It appears the time apart helped the couple reevaluate how much they mean to each other as they are now very happy with their status.

“[Amanda is] still with Paul, and he’s actually a great influence on her,” a source close to the She’s the Man star told E! News about the duo following their PDA-filled outing in L.A. “He’s an advocate for her sobriety, and he’s just a really wonderful, nice person. She’s definitely been in a much healthier place.”

These days, Amanda has her hands full, considering she is taking online classes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) and working toward her bachelor’s degree.

Courtesy of Paul Michael/Instagram

“She’s on great terms with her parents right now, too,” the insider shared about how her relationships have improved in recent months. “Amanda and Paul don’t live together. They spend a lot of time together, but Amanda still does live in a sober living community. Overall, Amanda is doing great.”

Earlier this year, the What a Girl Wants performer shared an update on her mental health and revealed she was making an active effort to see positive changes.

“Spent the last 2 months in treatment,” Amanda shared via Instagram in May. “Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”

Amanda announced her engagement to Paul in February and sweetly called him the “love of [her] life” while sharing the news with fans.

It looks like they are sticking together!