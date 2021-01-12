Making a social media comeback! Amanda Bynes’ fiancé, Paul Michael, shared rare photos of her after confirming they rekindled their romance and are still planning to marry when the time is right.

The Los Angeles resident uploaded not one, but two new snaps of his wife-to-be on Monday, January 11. Amanda, 34, flaunted her bright green eyes and makeup in the first selfie on his Instagram grid, while the post on his Stories showed her posing in a Playboy T-shirt with her heart-shaped face tattoo on full display.

Courtesy Paul Michael/Instagram

Paul gushed over Amanda’s “doll face” and shared a third portrait of himself relaxing in her bedroom, which featured a plush velvet comforter and neon lights. “At my baes,” he captioned the shot.

The Easy A star’s beau celebrated the strides they made as a couple in December 2020, revealing they started implementing a new routine post-reconciliation.

“We’re doing great,” Paul told E! News about their progress in recent months. “We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this [coronavirus] pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited. We are spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together.”

Courtesy of Paul Michael/Instagram

Paul said that he and Amanda leaned on each other in tough times and found a way to work through their issues after they got back together in May 2020. “We take good care of each other and we’re understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we’re there for each other,” he shared following their short split in March. “We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The couple first met in Alcoholics Anonymous [AA] classes and he reportedly popped the question after only “two to three” months of knowing each other. Amanda announced their engagement in February 2020 while showing off her new diamond ring, also calling him the “love of [her] life” in her Instagram post.

Later on, fans were under the impression Paul and Amanda were expecting a child when she posted a pregnancy announcement in May. However, her attorney confirmed they are not expanding their family in March.

In spite of the rough patches in their relationship, it looks like Paul and Amanda are going strong!