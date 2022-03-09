Amanda Bynes is removing her heart face tattoo amid hopes to end her nearly nine-year conservatorship.

“Tattoo removal process,” the Hairspray actress, 35, captioned a video on Wednesday, March 9, showing the lighter ink now on her cheek after undergoing at least one session. Bynes took off her glasses to give a better look at her big unveil.

Hours prior, the California native had shared another video sporting her usual dark ink. “What’s up Instagram?” she asked. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

Bynes recently submitted new documents at the Ventura County Superior Court on February 23, seeking to officially end the conservatorship of her person and estate, which temporarily began back in August 2013. The arrangement was later set in place by a judge in October 2014, giving the Easy A star’s mother, Lynn Bynes, legal control of her personal, medical and financial choices up until this point.

“Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship,” her lawyer David A. Esquibias told People in a statement about her future plans. “She believes her condition [has] improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

In April 2021, Esquibias spoke of her accomplishments prior to Bynes turning 35, telling the outlet, “She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes.”

“Amanda is very entrepreneurial,” he added in October 2020. “She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But don’t get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] earning her degree.”

Nowadays, Bynes appears to still be going strong with off-again, on-again fiancé Paul Michael, whom she met at her former sober living home in late 2019. She announced that he proposed to her on Valentine’s Day 2020.

By March of that year, though, Michael confirmed they briefly parted ways in an exclusive statement to In Touch, noting they ended their engagement at the time.

“We did [split],” he said. “I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

After reconciling, they were last spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California, enjoying a relaxing stroll together in September 2021.

More recently, he was tagged in a new photo she shared on March 9, 2022. The snap showed Michael wearing a band on his left ring finger. Bynes also showed support to Michael’s recent work in a separate post, even sharing a snippet from a “BTS commercial” he did for San Miguel Urgent Care.