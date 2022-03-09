Amanda Bynes broke her silence, speaking to her fans just weeks after filing to end her conservatorship.

The comedian, 35, created a new Instagram account to share an update in the case.

“What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks,” she said in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, March 7. “I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

Amanda’s message to her followers comes less than two weeks after she filed to end her conservatorship after almost nine years at the Ventura County Superior Court in California on February 25. The actress’s hearing is scheduled for March 22.

She was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013. Amanda’s mother, Lynn Bynes, was given legal control of all medical and financial affairs after the All That alum after a series of mental health and substance abuse issues.

The What A Girl Wants actress was thriving in her career during the 1990s and 2000s, starring in her own Nickelodeon series, The Amanda Show, from 1999-2002. She went on to snag roles in several hit movies like 2006’s She’s the Man and 2007’s Hairspray. Amanda’s last major acting role was 2010’s Easy A, after which she called it quits on acting in 2011.

The Hollywood star took a break from the limelight and returned to the public eye in 2018 in an interview with Paper, where she shared her intentions to get back into acting. In 2019, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Amanda announced her engagement to Paul Michael in February 2020. Just three weeks later, the couple ended the engagement. Three months later, she shared a major “life update” with fans on social media.

“Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA [smiley face emoticon] [graduation cap emoji]. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals,” the California native wrote in a caption of a selfie in May 2020. “Spent the last [two] months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”

The actress was seen out with Paul in September 2020 after reconciling their relationship. The couple was last spotted together in January 2021 when Paul took to his former Instagram account to share a loved-up photo with Amanda, captioned, “At baes.”