Owning up to her wrongdoing. Alison Roman issued a lengthy and formal apology to Chrissy Teigen on Monday, May 11, revealing she “thought a lot about” about her interview with The New Consumer and “what [she] said.” The columnist addressed the model and Marie Kondo, telling both she is sorry for the discourteous comments she made.

“It was stupid, careless and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant,” Alison began, taking responsibility for projecting her own “insecurities” on others.

“The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to reach me, and I’m deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense,” she continued. “They’ve worked extremely hard to get where they are and both deserve better than my tone deaf remarks.”

In hindsight, the Dining In author asked herself why she couldn’t express herself “without tearing someone down.”

“I definitely could have, and I’m embarrassed I didn’t,” she wrote. “My inability to appreciate my own success without comparing myself to and knocking down others — in this case two accomplished women — is something I recognize I most definitely struggle with, and am working to fix. I don’t want to be a person like that.”

“I’m not the victim here, and my insecurities don’t excuse this behavior,” the lifestyle influencer noted. “I’m a white woman who has and will continue to benefit from white privilege and I recognize that makes what I said even more inexcusable and hurtful. The fact that it didn’t occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege.”

Alison has now dedicated herself to “learning” from this experience, admitting she will use it “as motivation to do and be better.” She said it’s “no one’s obligation to accept her apology,” but she does want to be a “better listener” and have those “difficult, important conversations” with anyone who has an issue with the comments she made.

The author’s apology comes after she slammed Chrissy’s quick rise in the food industry and called Marie, 35, a sell-out in her controversial interview. Afterwards, the Cravings author, 34, tweeted that reading those remarks was a “huge bummer,” admitting it “hit [her] hard” so she planned on taking a break from Twitter.

In the wake of this drama, Alison intends to “keep innocent parties out of it” going forward.