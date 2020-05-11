We hate to see you go! Chrissy Teigen announced she is taking a brief hiatus from Twitter and set her profile to private after she responded to food writer Alison Roman‘s scathing comments about her quick rise in the food industry.

“I really hate what this drama has caused this week,” the 34-year-old tweeted on Sunday, May 10, before listing the criticism she received after Alison, 34, threw shade at the Cravings author. “Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island,’ to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break.”

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

On Thursday, May 7, the celebrity chef took a major dig at the Sports Illustrated model. “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” Alison, 34, told The New Consumer. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

Although the Nothing Fancy author was very critical of the brunette beauty, she admitted her ability to generate capital is impressive. “Who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f–king money.”

Hurt by Alison’s harsh words, Chrissy explained she isn’t dabbling in the food business for financial gain, but because she is truly passionate about the culinary experience. “There are many days I cry very hard because Cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. We do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. So to be called a sellout … hooooo it hurts,” she tweeted on Friday, May 8. “This ‘farm’ you think of doesn’t exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs. anyhow. Now that that’s out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman.”

After seeing how much she hurt Chrissy with her words, Alison apologized to the mother of two and clarified her original message. “Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie [Kondo]) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career — it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry,” she wrote. “Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along.”

