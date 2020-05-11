Her biggest fan. John Legend showed support for wife Chrissy Teigen following her feud with celebrity chef Alison Roman. The 34-year-old was proud to report her man, 41, had whipped up a delicious meal using one of her signature recipes.

“Mother’s Day dinner!” the Sports Illustrated model wrote on a video of her mouthwatering plate shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 10. “[Sweet] chili salmon by John, right from my book.” The Cravings author enjoyed the meal on her couch while her “babies” — Luna, 4, and Miles, 23 months — played close by.

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Prior to John’s display of support, the brunette beauty announced she is “gonna take a little break” from Twitter after she was called out by the Nothing Fancy author.

“What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” the food writer told The New Consumer on Thursday, May 7. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

As Chrissy was a fan of Alison’s, she was deeply hurt to learn one of her role models does not support her culinary career. “This is a huge bummer and hit me hard,” the proud mama tweeted on Friday, May 8. “I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially.”

Ultimately, the food critic apologized to her former fan. “Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said,” she tweeted on Friday, May 8. “I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie [Kondo]) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career — it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry.”

She continued, “Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along.”

While Chrissy may be hurt by the backlash, at least she has John to lean on.