Chrissy Teigen is clearing the air about her “tone deaf” tweet amid the coronavirus pandemic (a.k.a. COVID-19), confirming she didn’t mean to offend anyone with her post on social media. The former model first sparked backlash by revealing she was ordering soup from across the country in a now-deleted message.

“This is not an ad but if you’re holed up at home, ordering America’s best food from Goldbelly is the way to go right now!” Teigen, 34, wrote about the food delivery company over the weekend, according to Us Weekly. “Currently shipping clam chowder from Boston to myself.”

After seeing her Twitter post, several of the star’s followers called her out for being insensitive to everything going on. Some noted how restaurants and bars are having to close down or modify their hours for the time being, while other stores are selling out of important items due to the rising demand.

The Mammoths Unearthed host Trevor Valle was among the critics who blasted her initial tweet as “reprehensible,” addressing how people are truly concerned about not having enough resources. “Isolated people using social media to connect, and if they see something like that, and then feel worse, because they can’t,” he added.

While defending herself, the Lip Sync Battle cohost confirmed she meant no ill-will and was just trying to show love to a company she likes to order from.

“It IS just soup,” Teigen responded. “I can’t make everyone happy, I’ve really tried. Why am I not allowed to make a boring, earnest tweet about something I enjoy that some others can too?”

The paleontologist argued that she could have gone about it another way, like offering a donation to pay their day’s wages, or buying a gift certificate to use later.

During their interaction, Valle assured Teigen he knows she is “incredibly generous and kind,” while also noting how the initial soup tweet was “momentarily out of touch.”

When the conversation came to an end, the Cravings author set the record straight about her stance on the subject while responding to another fan via Twitter.

“I didn’t mean it to sound like I don’t care about the pandemic?” she wrote. “It was tweeted quite innocently, perhaps tone deaf but I like soup and if you can support these businesses, then that seemed cool but yeah if you can’t, then that is also fine, I am not shaming you.”

Meanwhile, the online marketplace and shipping company shared a statement of their own, confirming they plan to help small companies stay afloat.

“Goldbelly is predicated on empowering hundreds of small mom & pop food makers across the country — most who have shut down their shops, many who are in danger of going out of business,” it read. “All they have left now is their shipping business. Now is the time to support small business!”