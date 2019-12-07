Don’t mess with Chrissy Teigen. The model took to Instagram on Saturday, December 7, to share a sweet photo with her daughter, Luna Stephens. The only problem? Trolls couldn’t help but slam the mother-of-two for her choice of attire.

“On set with my stylist,” the 34-year-old Bring the Funny star captioned the snap. In response, one hater fumed, “Jesus cover up your daughter is right there,” to which she fired back, “She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.” Mic. Drop.

A separate user, meanwhile, chimed in, “Do you ever wear underwear?” Of course, the Queen of Clapbacks couldn’t let that go either and replied, “U [sic] cold up there?”

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Luckily, Chrissy’s fans quickly came to her defense. “There’s a handy ‘unfollow’ option,” one person advised, while a second said, “If I looked like @chrissyteigen, I would never wear underwear.”

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen John Legend‘s wife respond to rude social media users. In fact, one person even apologized after getting roasted by her in September for saying she had “absolutely no discernible talent.” The model did what she does best and shut down the disgruntled critic with, “Ur a bitch.”

When another using chimed in writing, “This isn’t very helpful,” the troll admitted the error in his ways. “You’re right. I shouldn’t have said that. I just tweeted it out of frustration while watching the show. Sometimes we (I) forget there are real people with real feelings on the other side of the screen,” they wrote.

The mom of two then responded to that message saying, “I see this and appreciate what you’ve said. I’m not a comedian but I love comedy, as many people do. My role as a judge is to get to be a voice of the people — people who enjoy comedy and enjoy learning from the experts surrounding me.”

“My sincere apologies,” he tweeted. “I’m just like you, a fan of comedy. I’m honestly a bit envious. That got the best of me and I learned the hard way not to say dumb hurtful stuff. It’s not my nature to do that. I hope you accept my apology. I deserved the wrath of your fans. #wokemeup.”

It doesn’t look like the most recent interaction went down as smoothly. A word of advice? If you don’t have something nice to say, well, don’t say it at all.