Water under the bridge? Alisha Wainwright gushed over Palmer costar Justin Timberlake following their hand-holding scandal in November 2019.

“This guy is a megastar, and he’s one of the most recognizable faces,” the 31-year-old said of the ‘NSync alum, 40. “I thought he was incredible in this movie,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “You’d be surprised how someone is in character. You can take away all the noise and just focus on what’s in front of you like, ‘Let’s make a movie.'”

While on a break from filming, the pair — who play lovers in the film — were photographed getting cozy during a drunken night out in New Orleans. In the photos, Justin appeared to hold hands with Alisha, and at one point, she also rested her hand on his knee.

At the time, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, felt “humiliated” by the incident. Nearly two weeks later, the “Cry Me a River” artist released a public apology where he denied any infidelity.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened,” he wrote in a statement. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

These days, however, it seems like Justin and the 7th Heaven alum, 38, are stronger than ever. In July 2020, In Touch confirmed the couple secretly welcomed a second son.

“They told very few people. This has really brought them closer together again,” an insider revealed at the time. “It was a very difficult few months for them, but they came out the other side, and now they have this beautiful little boy.”

It wasn’t until January 2021 that the dad of two confirmed their little one’s birth. “He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping,” the “SexyBack” singer said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 18, revealing his name is Phineas. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

Justin and Jessica who wed in 2012, welcomed their oldest son, Silas, in 2015. The Friends with Benefits alum confessed they’ve been adjusting to their new addition the best they can.

“We don’t see each other,” he joked about how their life has changed since becoming a family of four. “It’s a lot of fun … but I guess the saying goes, ‘[You] go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly … Go get this one, I’ll get this one!'”

Luckily, Silas is also “super excited” about being a big brother, Justin noted. “Right now, he is very much liking it, but you know, Finn can’t walk yet or chase him down,” the Social Network actor said. “So, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens!”