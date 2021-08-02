What’s in a name? Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod, shared what could have been a suggestive message on his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 1.

“Stepping out with the big D energy,” the former New York Yankees player wrote over a photo of himself, wearing a blue blazer, matching tie and gray slacks. “Determined, darling, & dapper AF …”

According to the crowdsourced dictionary for slang words, Urban Dictionary, that is not what “big D energy” stands for.

The Instagram Story comes just days after Rodriguez celebrated his 46th birthday on July 27 in St. Tropez, France, alongside CBS sports sideline reporter Melanie Collins, 35. While a source told In Touch that Rodriguez and Collins were just friends, they were vacationing alongside married couple Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker.

Ironically, A-Rod’s ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, and her new (and old) boyfriend, Ben Affleck, were vacationing in the south of France at the same time. With J. Lo and Affleck seen on a $130 million yacht, and A-Rod and Collins on a jet ski, the two exes were literal ships passing in the night, just missing each other in both the ocean and the luxurious shops in town.

Rodriguez and 52-year-old singer J. Lo called off their engagement in April. Not long after, In Touch confirmed that Lopez and Affleck reignited those sparks from their 2002-2004 whirlwind romance.

But A-Rod didn’t seem worried by Bennifer being nearby.

“He’s really enjoying [being] a bachelor,” a source told Us Weekly. “Jen and Alex had planned to go to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year and neither of them changed their plans. Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going, but he wasn’t fazed when he found out her boat was nearby. He was distracted with his own guests.”

It seems the feeling was mutual.

“She knew A-Rod was around, but he’s the last thing on her mind and she could care less what he does,” an insider told E! News regarding J. Lo.

As for Bennifer, a source told In Touch that the couple “can’t keep their hands off each other.”

“It proves that this romance is still at the exciting, early stages,” the source continued. “There’s no question about it, they are totally into each other.”

Stay darling and dapper, A-Rod.